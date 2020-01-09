<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four seminarians have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The victims were reportedly abducted when the gunmen stormed the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary in Kakau, along Kaduna-Abuja road on Wednesday night.

The Registrar of the school, Rev Fr (Dr) Joel Usman, reported they were seized around 10:30pm and 11:00 pm.

According to him: “Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits yesterday January 8, 2020, between 10.30-11:00 pm.

”After headcount of students with security agents, 4 Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release.”