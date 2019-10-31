<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted Mallam Abdu Tela, the father of a philanthropist, Alhaji Ali Abdu, in Dayi town in the Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident .

It was learnt that the gunmen, numbering about 20, stormed the town on motorcycles around 2am, shooting indiscriminatelly.

The gunmen abducted the old man and left the town with him.

It was further learnt that the philanthropist had three days before the incident given each household in the town the sum of N5,000.

The abductors had yet to contact the family as of the time of filing this report.

The police spokesman also believed that the gesture of the philanthropist could have led to the abduction.

Isah implored residents to beware of actions that could attract danger to them.