Two oil workers of Shell Nigeria have been kidnapped in Rivers State.

Two police escorts were also killed during the kidnap, according to a report.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Thursday evening along the Ahoada-Ndele-Rumuji-Emohua axis of the East-West road, Rivers State.

The two kidnapped senior staff members of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) were said to be returning from an official trip from the neighbouring Bayelsa state when they were attacked by the gunmen, killing their security escorts.

A source in Shell who preferred anonymity confirmed that the senior staff members were returning from Bayelsa State about 4pm, Thursday, with their escorts when they were attacked.