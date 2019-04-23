<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unknown gunmen have abducted two wives of permanent secretary in Taraba state deputy governor’s office.

It was gathered that the Gunmen stormed the residence of the permanent secretary located at Yagai area in Jalingo metropolis midnight.

It was gathered that the gunmen fired several shots and as a result, residents of the area fled.

The Gunmen, it was further gathered, forced their way into the house for the permanent secretary, Alhaji Babaji Dadin kowa, who was not in the house at that time.

The Gunmen however, took away the senior and junior wives of the permanent secretary to an unknown location.

The abductors have not contacted the permanent secretary as at the time of filing this report.

The police public relation officer, Taraba police command DSP David Misal confirmed the abduction of the permanent secretary’s wives.

He said the police were working on how to rescue the victims and apprehend the gunmen.