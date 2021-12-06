Gunmen abduct NSCDC officer, four others in Bayelsa

Gunmen believed to be pirates have abducted an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and four other persons in Bayelsa State.

The four persons are workers for the kitchen contractor of Conoil Producing Limited while the NSCDC man is attached to a security team guarding the oil company’s facilities.

It was gathered that the victims were attacked and kidnapped while on their way to the Koluama community in the Southern Ijaw LGA with kitchen supplies.

The pirates are said to be demanding N25million ransom to release the victims, which reportedly include the wife of a former militant leader, Pastor Reuben.

The spokesman for the NSCDC, Bayelsa State Command, Solomon Ogbere, confirmed the abduction.

Ogbere said, “It’s a confirmed story. One of our officers and four civilians were kidnapped last Wednesday while heading to their location where they protect Conoil facilities.

“They were all on mufti while returning to their base when they were attacked. The investigation is ongoing to track down the culprits.”