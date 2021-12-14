Gunmen abduct mother of Kogi governor’s chief of staff

Residents of Nagazi community in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi are in panic over the whereabouts and safety of Mrs Seriya Raji, mother of the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku.

Gunmen had on Monday evening reportedly invaded the residence of Asuku’s mother, Mrs Seriya Raji in Adavi and whisked her to an unknown destination.

Stories of abduction have been trending on social media.

A resident of Inese/Ovakere new layout in Nagazi community, Adavi LGA where Mrs Raji lives said the gunmen stormed her residence at about 7:40 p.m shortly after she observed evening (Ishai) prayer.

The abductors according to the source, were six in number.

They were dressed in black suits with masks holding ‘Ghana Must Go bag’ suspected to have contained some guns and other dangerous weapons.

He said they entered her house through the mosque and led her away to a yet to be identified destination using a vehicle they came with

Efforts to reach the Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP William Aya, for confirmation proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

A security source, however, confirmed the incident adding that tactical squad have been deployed to the area.

Insecurity has been on the rise in the State in recent times.

Serial abductions in Kabba-Bunu-Ijunu, MopAmuro and Adavi LGAs in addition to the jailbreak in Kabba Correctional Centre are strong indications that Kogi may be under siege, indeed.