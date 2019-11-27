<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have kidnapped Ibrahim Pada, a third-class traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Divisional Police Officer of Rubochi, SP Michael Ada, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, said the traditional ruler was abducted at his residence on Tuesday.

“We received information that gunmen at midnight stormed the residence of the chief of Rubochi and took him to an unknown destination,” he said.

He said on receiving the information, the command immediately formed a search-and-rescue team which is now working to rescue the traditional ruler unhurt.

He added that the command would update members of the public on developments on the issue.

Madaki Dogara, a resident of the community, who also confirmed the incident, said it happened around 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday night.

He alleged that the gunmen, who wore camouflage carried sophisticated weapons and shot indiscriminately into the air before whisking away the chief.

According to him, two children of the traditional ruler were seriously injured in the confusion that ensued after the abduction.