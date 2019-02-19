



Residents of Akunu in Akoko Northeast local government of Ondo state were in confusion on Tuesday as two prominent saw millers who have their factories at Ikakumo-Akoko were reportedly abducted by gunmen between Akunu and Ayere in Kogi state.

According to eyewitnesses, Mrs Kudi Obayan and Engr Bello Micheal, the victims were three in a Honda Accord car they were travelling when the gunmen waylaid them and took two of the occupants to the bush.

The other one was said to have been spared in order to report the development to their families for ransom.

A farmer who was working in his farm during the abduction said he heard the booming of guns along the road in their attempt to seize the two victims.

It was learnt their vehicle was abandoned on the road, while the third person with the victims narrated his ordeal.

Police in Akunu said the spot where the kidnappers struck fell within Kogi state territory.

Soldiers at the military checkpoint in the vicinity, vigilantes and local hunters combed the forest to arrest the gunmen and rescue the victims.

The kidnappers according to a source, have demanded N5m as ransom for the release of their captives.

It would be recalled that two persons travelling along Ayere Akunu-Auga-Ise road were kidnapped within the last one week.

Residents urged the police to increase security network in all border towns of Ondo state.