<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, Thursday, abducted the President of the Resident Doctors at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, Dr. Jerry Isogun.

It was reliably gathered that Dr. Jerry Isogun was kidnapped along the Oghara/Mossogar of the Benin/Sapele highway road.

The victim according to a source was returning home when the suspected gunmen ambushed him and whisked him to unknown destination.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the medical doctor was taken away in his car by the unidentified gunmen.

The medical doctor was said to be heading to Sapele where he lives with his family when the incident happened.

The said kidnappers has been terrorising the Oghara/Mossogar and Sapele area for the past few months.

All attempts to reach the Delta state Police Public Relation Officer for comments failed but resident doctors at the teaching hospital confirmed the incident.