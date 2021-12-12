Gunmen abduct man, wife in Aba

A man and his wife, whose identities could not be immediately ascertained, were on Saturday night abducted by gunmen at Umuobasi Ukwu, near Aba, Abia State.

The couple were said to be proprietors of a private school located within the area.

It was gathered that the man and his wife had, in the company with their three children, gone to make to buy things needed for their school end of year party slated for yesterday.

Information has it that after making the purchases and on their way home at Umuobasi Ukwu, Ugwunagbo Local Government Area, at about 9.00 am, a 3-man gang of kidnappers, operating in a Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV), waylaid them.

The hoodlums reportedly forced their victims into the SUV and sped off to their hideout, leaving the couple’s three children, the eldest of which is about seven years, to wander about in the dark.