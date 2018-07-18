Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Obaro of Jakura, Usman Ajibola, alongside his driver.

The gunmen however killed his son, Rufai Ajibola, who was travelling with him at the time.

Ajibola is the traditional ruler of Jakura town in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The spokesperson of the Kogi State Police Command, Mr. William Ayah, who confirmed the incident, said that the monarch and his son were returning from Oworo town when the kidnappers attacked them within Imo and Igbonla communities, about 15 kilometers to Jakura town.

Numbering about five, the abductors whisked the chief as well as his driver away, but killed Rufai as he struggled to rescue his father.

The police said that the case was being investigated.

Meanwhile, late Rufai’s body has been deposited in a mortuary in Lokoja.