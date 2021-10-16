Gunmen abduct Katsina monarch

Gunmen have abducted the village head of Banye in Charanci local government area of Katsina State during an attack on Friday night on the community.

The village head, Bishir Gide, is related to Bala Almu Banye, a Federal Commissioner at the National Population Commission.

Details of the attack are still sketchy but a younger brother to the abducted traditional ruler, Nura Ishaq, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said because of the telecommunications networks shut down in the area, he could not ascertain how many people were abducted or killed.

Also, the Spokesperson of the Katsina Emirate Council, Ibrahim Bindawa (Sarkin Labarai), who confirmed the incident, said the council had not been briefed, possibly because of the absence of a network in the area.

We are waiting for the official briefing. I have also heard of the abduction.

The State Police Command has not issued any statement on the incident.