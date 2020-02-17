<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Apart from the high rate of accident, the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road in Kogi State has become a lucrative route for kidnappers.

The latest victims of the rampant kidnapping on the road were six staff of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), who were abducted by gunmen along the highway on Sunday.

A staff of JAMB, who confirmed the incident, said that the victims, were from the head office in Abuja, and were headed for Kogi West, in preparation for the mock UTME exams.





The source, who pleaded anonymity, however declined to give more details on the sad development, while all efforts to get confirmation from the Kogi State police command proved abortive, as at the time of filing this report.

In a related development a staff of the Federal Ministry of Works on Saturday narrowly escaped when suspected kidnappers opened fire on his vehicle, leading to an accident. The incident happened between Oshokoshoko and Obajana around 5:30pm. The lucky man and the only other occupant of the vehicle are still in hospital.