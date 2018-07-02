There is palpable tension in Owerri, the capital of Imo State following the abduction of a popular pro-democracy activist, Paulcy Iwuala.

Iwuala, founder of Genius Eyes International, was reportedly kidnapped along the Spibat area of Owerri while returning from the birthday party of one of his friends at the new Owerri axis of the state capital.

It was learnt on Sunday that after holding Iwuala for ten days, his abductors communicated with his family, demanding N10m as ransom for his release.

One of his friends, Philip, who confirmed his abduction, said, “After the day’s work, Paulcy headed to DE Angels, a popular pub in the New Owerri, to join in the birthday celebration of one of his friends.

“I learnt that about 8pm, he left to see a friend at the Orji area of the town precisely at Spibat and that was where the kidnappers struck.

“No one could say what really happened except that a guy in a jeep was bundled away by some gun-wielding individuals and to avoid being trailed they shot into the air to arouse fear.”

He said the police had been informed about the kidnap and that Iwuala’s family’s was running around to raise money to secure his freedom.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, could not be reached for comments but a senior police officer confirmed the abduction.

The police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the command was working hard to secure Iwuala’s release.