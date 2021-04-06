



A family of five were abducted in Ondo State by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers while returning to their base in Abuja.

The victims; a man, his wife and their three children were on their way to Abuja after the Easter celebration in their hometown of Ajowa-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State when they were kidnapped.

Ibrahim Olusa, a native of Ajowa, said the victims were abducted at gunpoint while exiting the community between Ajowa Akoko and Ayere community in Kogi State.

A family source confirmed that the kidnappers have contacted the family while demanding 10 million Naira as ransom before they can be released.

The development has since caused apprehension and anxiety in the community.





Mr. Ajayi Bakare, a resident of Ajowa Akoko and immediate past Chairman of Ajowa-Akoko community council, said kidnapping and armed robbery operations were on the increase along that axis, especially the Kogi axis because of the bad state of the road.

Bakare urged relevant government agencies to rehabilitate the road to enable the free flow of vehicular movement.

A police source said the abduction took place in the Kogi axis of the road and as such, the Ondo Police Command has no jurisdiction but could only work together to ensure the victims are released.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was yet to be briefed on the development.