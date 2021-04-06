



Family of five who are on holiday for the Easter festivity in Ondo state have been kidnapped in Ajowa Akoko area of the state.

Meanwhile, Family sources said the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding for N10 million as ransom for their release.

Vanguard gathered that the victims Ibrahim Olusa, a native of Daja Ajowa, his wife and three children were abducted at gun point between Ajowa Akoko and Ayere in kogi state.

The victims were returning to Abuja after spending the Easter holiday in their Ajowa home town when they were abducted by gunmen.

Their abduction has however thrown the community into apprehension and confusion.

A family source told newsmen in Akure that the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding N10 million.





The immediate past chairman of Ajowa Akoko community council Ajayi Bakare attributed the kidnapping and robberies on the Ajowa Ayere highway to the deplorable road.

Bakare therefore appealed to government to rehabilitate the road to enhance free flow of vehicles.

The Divisional Police Officer DPO, Okeagbe Akoko, Olu Akinwande could not be reached for comment.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Tee Leo Ikoro said the matter has not been reported to the state police headquarters.

Ikoro said he would have to put a call across to the DPO in the council area of the state.

Vanguard was informed that the state commander of the state Amotekun Chief Adetunji Adeleye has been informed of the abduction.

It was learnt that police detectives and the personnel of Amotekun have been deployed to the scene of the crime.