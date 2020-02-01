<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Zamfara Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the District Head of Gayari of Gummi Local Government Area, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed and his Son.

The Spokesman of the command SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the abduction to newsmen on Friday in Gusau.

Shehu said the abductors, who attacked Gayari town in the early hours of Friday, went directly to the house of district head and took him away together with his son.





According to him, the command in collaboration with other security agencies had reinforced security in the area and were on the trail of the kidnappers.

“We are calling on the general public in the state to always be vigilant and report any suspicious movements in their respective areas”, Shehu said.