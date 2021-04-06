



Two Chinese expatriates have been abducted at a mining site in Osun State.

The expatriates, Zhao Juan (33) and One Wen (50) were abducted at a mining site located Okepa/Itikan village in Ifewara, Atakumosa-West local government area of the state on Monday.

The gunmen invaded the site and engaged local guards in a gun duel. Two of the guards were shot in the process.

The abduction came barely two months after three Chinese were abducted and their police guard killed in the state.

Last November, another policeman was killed during the abduction of a Chinese in the nearby Ekiti State.

The latest incident was confirmed by the Osun State police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement sent to newsmen on Tuesday.





“Two Chinese Nationals, Messrs Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen ‘m’ 50, were kidnapped at Okepa/Itikan Village, gold mining site in Ifewara, Osun on 5th April, 2021 around 4:00pm, by a gang of criminals.

“Two private guards attached to the site were shot and have been taken to the general hospital for treatment.

“Sequel to this report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode immediately drafted a strong, combined reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits who have embarked on search/rescue operation for the two abducted Chinese persons and possible arrest of all the fleeing criminals.

“The Commissioner of Police enjoined members of the public to collaborate with the Police in fighting crime to bring it down to the barest minimum, by providing us with creditable and prompt information as that can lead to the rescue of the abductees unhurt,” the statement read.