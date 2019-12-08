<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen have reportedly abducted two Catholic priests, Rev Fr Joseph Nweke and Rev Fr Felix Efobi from Awka Catholic Diocese.

The two clergymen were said to have been kidnapped on Friday along the Benin-Owo Expressway at the Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State while they were on their way to Akure to attend a wedding.

A source told our correspondent on Saturday that the two priests and other wedding guests were said to be travelling from Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The source said, “The two Catholic priests were coming from the Awka Diocese for a wedding in Akure and were kidnapped around Ajagbale, Elegbeka area on Friday.

“Some members of the bridal train were coming in a convoy with the reverend fathers, but only the cars carrying the priests were stopped by the suspected kidnappers. They dragged them out of the car and took them to an unknown destination.

“They didn’t even disturb others, their phones were not even collected, they just kidnapped the priests and left others.”

The Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr Leo Aregbesola, who confirmed the incident, said the church had been searching for the victims.

“Rev Fr Amadi posted the incident on our page and he said efforts were ongoing to look for them,” he said.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command, Mr Femi Joseph, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I will try and verify (the incident), but for now I am not aware,” he said.