



Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Rev. Fr. Harrison, the priest in charge of St. John’s Catholic Church, Obinomba in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to witnesses, the abductors stormed the area on Monday night, shooting sporadically into the air, dragged the priest from his Highlander jeep and zoomed off.

At about 8 p.m., the priest was said to be at Oria-Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state when he was returning to base from Warri.





It was gathered that the abductors abandoned the cleric’s car at the scene of the incident as they whisked him away.

A member of the local vigilante group who spoke with newsmen said that they could not combat the abductors with their ‘shoot and run’ guns.

He said “It looked like they came to fight a war. We have so far picked about 15 shells which are bullets from their AK-47 gun.”

However, policemen from Abraka Division later raced to the scene of the incident.

DSP Edafe Bright, the acting PPRO could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.