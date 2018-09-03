The Principal of St. Peters Clavers College, Aghalokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev Father Christopher Ogaga has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

It was gathered that the Catholic cleric was abducted on Saturday on his way to Warri along the Arava/Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road in the Okpe council.

Fr. Ogaga who is also the parish priest of Emmanuel Catholic Church, Aragba, Oviri Okpe was travelling to Warri to join his colleagues to celebrate mass on Sunday.

A relative of the victim, while confirming the incident to our correspondent on Monday, said his abductors have reached out to some family members demanding N15 million ransom.

He was said to be driving alone when the arms wielding hoodlums struck and whisked him to an unknown destination.

Although the Director of Communication, Catholic Diocese of Warri, Very Rev. Fr Benedict Okutegbe could not be reached for comments, several Catholic priests who do not want their names in print confirmed the development.

The State Police Commissioner, Mustafa Muhammad also confirmed the development saying operatives had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.