Gunmen abduct Benue commissioner’s wife

Mrs. Ann Unenge, the wife of Benue State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, has been abducted by gunmen in Makurdi, the state capital.

The incident, which is the second in Makurdi, took place less than one week after two women were abducted in a similar fashion.

She was kidnapped around 6:pm on Thursday.

A relation of the commissioner said Mrs. Ann was abducted shortly after she returned from Daudu town, an outskirt where she went to visit her parents.

She was said to be driving a new model Toyota Highlander, which her abductors also took away.

The Nation reports that there was a struggle between the abductors and Mrs. Ann Unenge at B. Division traffic junction when she attempted to forcefully open the car door.

The gunmen reportedly shot sporadically into the air at the junction to scare away passersby before driving away with their victim, who was shouting on top of her voice.

Benue Police spokesperson Kate Sewuese Anene told the newspaper she was not yet aware of the incident.