A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Vice Chairman, Bayelsa State Peace and Reconciliation committee, Bibi Oweifa, has been abducted by unknown gunmen at the state secretariat annex, Yenagoa.

The unknown gunmen in a commando style reportedly kidnapped Oweifa, an aspirant for Yenagoa constituency 2 in the State Assembly, just a day to his planned official defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Sources said his plan to defect alongside hundreds of his supporters, to the ruling APC, was scheduled to hold yesterday, 21st July 2018, before he was kidnapped.

This is just as three gunmen dressed in police uniform in Imo State assassinated a PDP youth leader, Chidi Eburuaja.

Eburuaja, until his death, was the Youth Leader of Owere Nkworji ward in Nkwerre local government council of the state.

He was said to have gone to a nearby pharmacy shop at about 8.45pm to buy some drugs for his sick sister, when the assassins accosted him in a bid to snatch his vehicle before shooting him at close range.

Bibi, an indigene of Bumoundi, in Ekpetiama clan, Yenagoa local government area of the state, was reportedly kidnapped at around 3:30 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, families of the abducted Niger Delta University (NDU) lecturer’ have pleaded with the kidnappers to release him unconditionally.

A lecturer with the Bayelsa state owned university, Dr. Ndutimi Dudafa, was abducted from his home in Gbarantoru area in Yenagoa local government council at about 8pm on Thursday, and taken way in a waiting boat at the waterfront.