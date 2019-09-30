<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gunmen have abducted a Professor of Soil Science in Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Adamu Zata, and killed his brother, Dr Sheda Zata.

The kidnappers killed the professor’s younger brother, a veterinary doctor, possibly in panic, according to a family source, Mr Padio Phin, who said the twin incidents occurred in the early hours of Monday at the professor’s residence in Girei, near Yola

The source told newsmen that Dr Sheda who decided to spend the night with the professor after having come from his rural posting to collect his salary in the state capital, was coming out of his room on hearing the commotion of the gunmen in the house, when they shot him.

“You know, these people are on edge when they operate. They shot Dr Sheda when they heard his door open and sighted him come out of his room,” Phin said.

This is the second time in a year that the MAUTECH professor would be kidnapped, the first being October last year when he was abducted from the same residence and was released that time reportedly after his family paid a ransom of N2 million.

For the incident of the early hours of Monday, a neighbour said more than 10 armed men broke into the house of the professor, around 2:00 am and took him, killing his 49-year-old younger brother in the process.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying that already, the Commissioner of Police had deployed operatives to apprehend the kidnappers.