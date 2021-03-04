



Armed men have abducted 50 persons in an attack on Tungar Baushe community in Mutunji district, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Newsmen gathered that houses were burnt in the attacks which occurred on Wednesday night.

The gunmen had earlier asked Tungar Baushe residents to pay a fixed levy to avoid being attacked.

But the residents chose to escape to a neighbouring community called Ruwan Tofa.

Their action was said to have irked the bandits who stormed Ruwan Tofa and identified those who fled from Tungar Baushe.

“The armed men then came and began to burn grain stores and houses of the residents. They intercepted some of the residents who had ran to take cover at Ruwan Tofa community. They also came to Tungar Baushe and abducted 50 persons there.”





“They did not spare any one including women, nursing mothers and children. They herded them into bush. We are now counting losses following this attack even though no one was killed,” a resident said.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

This is the first major attack since the federal government declared Zamfara a no-fly zone.

According to Malam Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, the government took the action based on the strong suspicion that choppers were flying arms into the state for bandits>

The government also banned the activities of miners.