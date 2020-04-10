The Nigeria Police Force says its investigation shows that Boko Haram, Ansaru and other terror groups are getting support from some Nigerians.

The Katsina State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that two persons died from suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Mani Local Government Area of the State.

The command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina.

Isah said: “On April 4, 2020, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mani Division, received a complaint that one Musa Suleiman, 25, of Ali Yaba village, conspired with one Shafa’atu Sirajo, 20, and administered a noxious substance, popularly known as ‘Zaqami’ in the food that was served to the guests in a wedding.


“Consequently, 19 persons that ate the food, fell sick and became unconscious.

“The DPO and his team rushed the victims to Mani General Hospital for medical treatment.”

Isah said two of the victims Bilkisu Surajo, 20, and Ibrahim Sani, 13, were confirmed dead by the attending physician, while the remaining victims were admitted for treatment.

The spokesman said the command had arrested the two suspects, who would be arraigned in court on conclusion of investigation.

