



A security guard, Kenny Peters, attached to a haulage company located in Ogun State, has disclosed how suspected robbers stormed the company where he works and attacked him with machetes.

The robbery suspects, moment after looting the company’s warehouse yesterday morning, were arrested while fleeing from Ogun State to Lagos State.

The police were able to arrest five among the nine trans-border robbery suspects who carried out the attack.

Peters said that when the suspects infiltrated the company, they attacked and inflicted machete cuts on him. At a point, he lost consciousness, he came to just as the suspects were about to drive out in their truck.

He claimed to have clung unto the back of the truck and raised the alarm when he sighted operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The nine-man robbery gang was led by a 33-year-old Cameroon-born Nigerian, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Obinna, who along with three others were now at large.

Ibrahim was arrested along four other members of the gang – Kelechi Nebu (30), Ndueso Sunday (45), Tochukwu Egemuka (33) and Obinna Oforkaja (30).

Items recovered from the robbers include a Volvo truck with registration number KRD 515 XR, 13 truck tyres, one refrigerator, 26 gallons of 4-litre engine oil, 24 gallons of 25 litres of engine oil, two batteries, assorted charms, one cutlass and two knives.

Recollecting how he was attacked, Peters said: “I was doing the rounds when they held me from the back. They wanted to shoot me first, but one of them cautioned them. They inflicted machete cuts on my forehead and beat me with all manners of rods, including truck wheel spanners. They tied my hands behind and carried me to one fence, thinking that I was dead.

“They looted the company’s store and were set to go when I woke up. I hung on to the back of the truck from Dalemo, Sango Ogun State to Toll Gate, where I saw RRS Team. I alerted them and they chased the truck to Meiran Junction, where they were forced to stop. Four of them fled, while five were arrested.”

According to sources within the company, the leader of the gang, Ibrahim, was the brother of the haulage firm’s former security guard, who, in a similar operation, stole about 100 truck tyres from the company in August.

The leader of the gang confessed to have recruited Obinna, who mobilised seven more robbers for the operation.

Police have already arrested the driver of the truck, Kudus Adebayo (33), while investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said the suspects were intercepted at Toll Gate border of Lagos State and Ogun State by a patrol team of Rapid Response Squad stationed in the area.

They were chased by the team when they refused to stop before they later halted at Meiran Junction, Lagos.