A Lebanese national identified as Basan Khodari was on Tuesday found dead inside a septic tank in his Lagos residence.

The incident occurred at 21, Bombay Crescent in Apapa Tuesday afternoon.

There are suspicions he might have been killed by a private guard Adamu Mohammed whom he employed to secure his home.

Mohammed, it was gathered looted the man’s home and carted away three split unit air conditioners, a generator and three plasma television.

He was said to have tied the foreigner’s hand, mouth and legs before dumping him into the septic tank. The deceased also had visible violent marks on his body, it was gathered.

Trouble was said to have started after Khodari who had travelled to Abuja, returned unannounced and caught Mohammed and his accomplices stealing his valuables.

It was gathered that the guard had planned with his friends to loot the residence and escape before his boss’ return but was caught unawares.

He was said to have confronted the guard for bringing in strangers into his home and stealing from him which angered the suspect.

Sources said there was a heated argument from the foreigner’s home on Monday, adding that they were shocked to discover his dead body inside the tank around 2pm on Tuesday.

Homicide detectives, it was gathered, arrived the scene and recovered a double barrel gun with 38 cartridges in the guard’s room.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) said investigation was ongoing, adding that some suspects were already in custody.

“We are trailing the key suspect. Some persons have been arrested and investigation is ongoing. I cannot give you further details so that we do not jeopardise investigation,” he said.