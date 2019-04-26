<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 48-year-old security guard, Jelili Oliyide, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of his late brother’s property worth N8.7 million.

Oliyide, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count-charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the police, the defendant stole his late brother’s Toyota car with registration number KJA-371 XM valued at N2 million.

The prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, said that the guard also stole his late brother’s six units of air conditioner worth N600,000, two lister engines with block moulder valued at N600,000 and a block factory worth N5 million.

Raji submitted that the defendant also stole two truck engines worth N500,000, property of his late brother.

He said that all the property worth N8.7 million.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant committed the offences from October 2017 to March 8, 2019, at Baruwa in Ipaja, a Lagos suburb.

Raji said that the deceased’s widow, Mrs Munat Oliyide, reported the case to the police, saying that the defendant unlawfully diverted the property.

“The defendant prevented the complainant and her children from having access to their late father’s property.

“The complainant discovered on March 8 that the defendant sold her late husband’s vehicle and block factory and diverted the money to his personal use,” Raji said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 285 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

NAN reports that stealing attracts three years’ imprisonment while conspiracy is punishable with two years’ jail term.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka, granted the defendant N1.5 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She added that the sureties must be blood relations of the defendant.

Layinka adjourned the case until May 9 for hearing.