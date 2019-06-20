<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Crime Prevention Campaign of Nigeria (CPCN) has organised a one-day training workshop in Nnewi, Anambra, for vigilance members, human right activists and co-operative members in preparation to tackle resurgence of criminal activities in the state.

The training programme held at Nnewi dwelt on rights of the citizens and grassroots crime prevention with a legal expert and high ranking police officers as resource persons.

Nnewi coordinator of the group, Pastor Chidiebere Uba told the participants that the place of fundamental human rights in crime prevention could not be overemphasised given the fact that citizens could effectively make positive contributions to the fight against crime, if they know their rights.

“This enlightenment training workshop in partnership with the police force, Attorney General of the state, Ministry of Justice, Office of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Security Matters and other security groups will move from one local government area to another in Anambra State and even advance to other states in Nigeria by God’s grace.”

In his presentation, the Area Commander in charge of Police Area Command headquarters, Nnewi, ACP Sani Abdullahi Salihu advocated that traditional institutions, vigilance groups, teachers, market leaders and parents should be integrated in the main stream of grassroots administration by giving them meaningful roles in the constitution.

He noted that this would motivate them to give their full contributions towards crime control and prevention in society.

ACP Salihu identified lack of adequate finance and accountability to the little generated revenue in the community as among the major problems that always slowed down efforts in crime prevention.