Government at all levels in the country has been advised to revamp the criminal justice system in Nigeria and equip the Nigeria police force for a holistic investigation that will lead to the flawless arrest of suspects.

Ekiti State Administration of Criminal Justice Working Group, ACJWG gave the advice during its meeting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

The group called on stakeholders to simplify and make available to all security agencies the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA/Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL, with adequate sensitization on the content of the law, in order to guide security agents in their operations.

The group, in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting held in Ado-Ekiti and signed by the Executive Director, Barrister Rita Ilevbare of Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion, GRIP, solicited the support of the Ekiti State Chief Judge and the Commissioner of Police, to give all necessary logistics and support to magistrates, to enable them to visit the police and other detention centres for the purpose of granting bail in deserving cases.

The Group also proposed a collaboration with the Office of the Public Relation Officer, Ekiti State Police Command on sensitization of police officers and the general public on the provisions of ACJA/ACJL on the powers of the Police to grant administrative bail in deserving cases.

According to the body, there should be adequate sensitization of the public on the function of bail, which is to ensure that suspects stand trial and not that a case has been compromised as generally believed by some complainants.

The working group coordinated in Ekiti State by Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion (GRIP), is currently promoting accountability and transparency in the administration of the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

Stakeholders who came for the meeting include Ekiti State Judiciary, Police, NSCDC, FIDA, NYSC, Ministry of Justice, NBA, Office of the Public Defender, Legal Aid Council, Prisons, National Human Rights Commission, CLEEN Foundation Data Collectors, and the Media.