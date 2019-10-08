<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A pro-democracy group, Lagos Peace Movement (LPM), has said that calling for investigations into the activities of past administrations, was normal, legitimate and democratic in any civilised society where true democracy is the norm.

The group was reacting to statement of another organisation, The Renaissance Group, which condemned a team of protesters from the Lagos Youth Vanguard (LYV), who recently stormed the Lagos House of Assembly, to demand the probe of the immediate past administration in the state under Akinwumi Ambode.

The Renaissance Group had in a statement signed by Daniel Awesu and Abdul-Quadri Enikanolaiye, its chairman and secretary general respectively, said that all attacks on Ambode would fail, describing the protest as “highly despicable, unjustified, embarrassingly shameful and uncalled-for.”

But in a counter statement, LPM explained that the call for investigation into the immediate past administration of Ambode was not to witch hunt anybody but to ascertain its propriety or otherwise while in office.

In a media interaction in Lagos, the group’s publicity secretary, Comrade Adekunle Adeosun said, “as an organisation that advocates peace, justice and transparency in governance, we support all other groups, especially, the recent protesters under the umbrella of the Lagos Youth Vanguard (LYV), calling for the probe of the immediate past administration in the state.”