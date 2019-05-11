<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A cruel fate has shattered the wedding dream of a young man, Yahaya Abdul, after he was found dead on the eve of his marriage.

Abdul was until his sudden deathon May 2,2019, an automobile technician at Omeda area of Anyigba, Kogi State.

According to a sibling of the deceased, Baba Hassan Yussuf, who mourned his brother on his Facebook wall, Abdul’s wedding was to take place on Friday May 3.

The lady was said to have fainted when she received the tragic news of Abdul’s death.

Mourning the deceased on Facebook, a sympathizer identified simply as Hamza Last Born wrote:’’Hmmmmmm World of yanga yanga. Someone who is having a matrimonial celebration today found dead in Omedo my area.

‘’Today is his wedding and he is no more . May his soul rest in perfect peace.What a painful loss to Omedo.’’