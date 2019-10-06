<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two men have been arrested by police in Ogun State for the illegal possession of a human skull.

The suspects, Emmanuel Aro and Anu Olofinju, both 25-years-old, were arrested on October 4 along Ijoun Road, Eggua, in Yewa North Local Government Area.

In a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the arrests followed a complaint lodged at the Eggua Police Station by one Amoo Bankole, who reported that the two men were sighted at the cemetery where his mother was buried a few months ago and were seen digging the grave.

On receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Eggua Division, SP Kehinde Oyekangun, mobilised his men and moved to the scene, but met the two men along the road to the cemetery. They were promptly accosted and on searching their bag, a woman’s skull was discovered in it.

The complainant later identified the skull to be that of his late mother.

On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the crime. They also admitted that they intended to use the skull for money-making rituals.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.