An Oredo Magistrate Court has jailed a 69-year old man, Amen Solomon Omere, after a suspected fraudster he stood surety for jumped bail.

The suspected fraudster identified as Mene Terry was arrested for defrauding one Helen Imariagbontua the sum of N1.547m.

Amen was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and perverting justice.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Police prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, told the court that the offences are punishable under sections 516 and 216 of the Criminal Code cap 48 Vol II laws of the defunct Bendel State now applicable in Edo State.

Presiding Magistrate, Mrs Ivie Akhere, after hearing witnesses sentenced Amen to three months imprisonment or an option of N150,000 fine.

Amen was also asked to pay the sum of N1m in bond to the federal government coffers.