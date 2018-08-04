Perekeme Kpodo, a former Security Adviser to ex-Gov. Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa, being tried for alleged rape at a Bayelsa High Court in Yenagoa, was on Friday denied bail.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Kpodo was, earlier on July 27, arraigned before a Magistrates’ court in Yenagoa for the same offence and was remanded in prison custody till August 10 for ruling on his bail application.

Mr Kpodo, re-arraigned on Tuesday before Justice E. Eradiri, on a two-count charge of unlawful detention and rape of one Teke Blessing on June 20, was brought into court on a stretcher.

The judge, on sighting the accused in an ambulance, ordered the prison officials to return him to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa where he had been receiving treatment.

The case subsequenty continued in his absence.

Ruling on the bail application by counsel to the accused, Julius Iyekoroghe, the judge said that the application, based on medical grounds, did not indicate that the accused was not getting adequate medical attention from prison.

He said that the denial of bail was based on the grievous nature of the charge which, on conviction, attracted life imprisonment.

“Rape is felony, I have discretionary powers to grant bail to the accused, but that power has been hampered by the opposing arguments of the prosecution who had argued that the accused will influence the witnesses in this case.

“The application, based principally on the health of the acused, did not indicate that he would not get adequate medical attention from prison custody from where he was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

“Also, the medical report before the court did not indicate that the case was beyond the expertise of the Federal Medical Centre where he is currently receiving medical attention from prison custody, so bail is denied,” Mr Eradiri said.

The judge adjourned the case to September 21, for commencement of trial.