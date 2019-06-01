<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given roadside mechanics, roadside car dealers, street traders and private taxi park operators one month to vacate the streets of Port Harcourt.

Speaking with the mechanics, street traders and others at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, Wike said the artisans and traders must comply with the stipulated period because his administration was committed to the restoration of the Garden City status of the state capital.

He said, “I am giving all groups one month to leave the roads. Within this one month, you should find alternative locations to do your business.

By the first week of July, the state government will swing into action. Port Harcourt must be clean, whether you like it or not.”

The governor said that he called the meeting to avoid unnecessary conflicts and to negotiate the time for all the traders, mechanics and car dealers to leave the roads.

“We have called this meeting to avoid conflicts. I called you to discuss the time frame for the implementation and not to change the decision.

“Our roads are now mechanic workshops. Our roads are now markets and motor parks. There is this spirit that makes the traders and mechanics believe that you can only make money on the road. We will end that spirit.

“Your activities litter the road. There will be consequences for mechanics using the road for their trade after the one month period. The vehicles being repaired will be seized,” he said.

Wike stated that the state government would not allow the operation of illegal motor parks and car shops along the road.

He said the police and other security agencies had been co-opted to implement it.

Rivers State Police Commissioner, Usman Belel, assured that the police would work with the state government to ensure that the artisans left the roads.

Representatives of the car dealers, motor park operators, mechanics and traders, however, asked for different time frames to vacate the roads.