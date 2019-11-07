<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, wednesday said that the Niger Delta governors were behind the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to audit the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Wike explained that the governors had told the President during their visit to about the rot in the commission and the need for a forensic audit of the interventionist agency.

Wike, who made these revelations when members of the commission’s interim board visited the Government House in Port Harcourt, added that apart from the demand for the audit of the commission, the Niger Delta governors also urged the President to set up a Board of Governors for NDDC.

“Niger Delta governors asked for the forensic audit of the NDDC when we met with the President. We also asked for the setting up of the Board of Governors for the NDDC.

“Those who fought for the establishment of the NDDC will weep that the commission has deviated from its mandate. NDDC has collapsed; NDDC has become a cash cow for politicians,” Wike explained.