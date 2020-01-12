<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, said his government will deliver the ongoing Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor project by end of May 2020.

Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance when he inspected the BRT corridor along the axis, urging residents within the axis to desist from throwing dirt into the drainage.

The governor, while addressing journalists during the inspection, said the 13.68 kilometres of roads is about 70 per cent completion and having 14 stations.

According to him, the 14 stations have 5 bilateral stations, with each facing both sides and having 9 median stations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu attributed the delay in some parts of the project along the corridor to residents who threw waste into the drainage system.

The governor, while enjoining residents to desist from such act, warned that henceforth perpetrators would face the wrath of the law.

“The situation with drainage here is human-induced because of the lifestyle of our people. I am aware that this whole drainage was cleared a couple of days ago and we can all see the amount the of rubbish that is left here now,” he said.

On the BRT buses on the corridor and their operation, once everything was ready, Sanwo-Olu said: “We are hoping to start with about a minimum of 200 buses. Once we come and we see the scaling up, the BRT can move up to 300 and 350 buses, based on the traffic that we see and the utilization of the corridor.





“Once this is completed, there is a likelihood that we do a Phase 2 of the project which will take us from here into Ogun State, where we have old Toll Plaza. We want to reduce the traffic from the whole neighbourhood in Ogun State to Oshodi. Before the end of May, we should complete the entire infrastructure along this road.”

He maintained that his government had continued to build on the infrastructural renewal projects which were started by the last administration.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “In the last seven months we came in, works have not stopped on this corridor. In terms of mathematics, I cannot say it was at a particular percentage, but what I remember is that when I came here last, it’s not what they looked like.

“Essentially, we are pushing the contractors to ensure that all of the infrastructures that are required to put this to use are achieved.

“The contractors have not been denied finances and we are going to ensure we work with them. We are going to ensure that the commission date is sacrosanct, we will commission it on the date we have set out for ourselves.”

Sanwo-Olu emphasised that the Phase 1 project would solve significantly the transportation and traffic problems on the entire corridor, just as he sounded a note of warning to the motorists and residents of the state to desist from indiscriminate driving and ensure a cleaner environment.