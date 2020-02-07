<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





All is set for the coronation ceremony of Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi as the new Alapomu of Apomu in Osun State. Governor Gboyega Oyetola will present the staff of office to the new monarch.

At a press conference on Thursday in Apomu, the Asiwaju of Apomu, Olaitan Alabi, said the town is one of the oldest in Yorubaland and had been in existence for over 450 years.

He said the history of the Old Oyo Empire cannot be complete without due reference to Apomu.

Mr Alabi added that the activities of the historic Apomu Market contributed immensely to the commercial and economic development of the Old Oyo Empire.

Several traditional rulers in Yorubaland are expected to grace the coronation.





Others people expected are members of the Osun State Executive Council; Speaker and the Leader of Osun State House of Assembly; the Judiciary; and the media, the constituency of the new Queen of Apomuland, Janet Afolabi.

The new Olori, who is the Publisher of Scroll Report and a member of the Executive Committee of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers until she attained her new position, said the new Alapomu has good plans for his people.

She said: “He is deeply concerned about the neglect and the infrastructural decay.

“He will work towards developing the land.

“I will join hands with him to ensure that the women and children are not left out of the development process.”

Other activities lined up as part of the coronation ceremony include cultural display and musical entertainment by King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal.