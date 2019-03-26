<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has ordered the reopening of the state’s three shut tertiary institutions of learning, which were closed down on March 18 in the wake of the violent protest and disturbance of peace in Ilesa.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Adeniyi Adesina, the decision to reopen the institutions was taken after due consultations with stakeholders, which included heads of the affected institutions, parents and the leadership of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The parties agreed that peace should continue to reign and that the students would henceforth behave in line with the Omoluabi ethos which the state is noted for.

The restoration of electricity supply in Ijesaland has commenced and it will soon get to all the communities.

Governor Oyetola advised the students to desist from taking the law into their hands and to exploit legitimate channels to pursue their grievances. He warned that the government would not tolerate any resort to violence in expression of any grievance

Meanwhile, the institutions reopened include the Osun State College of Education, Ilesa; the School of Health Technology, Ilesa and the Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke. The reopening takes immediate effect.