Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday swore in Chief Funkekeme Solomon as his Senior Political Adviser (SPA), saying the position is not for a ”neophyte”.

The governor, who performed the function at Government House, Asaba, said that Solomon remained the most qualified for the position.

He, however, charged Solomon to bring his wealth of experience to bear while ensuring fairness, equity and justice in execution of his duties.

The governor thanked the former SPA, Mr Festus Ochonogor, for his loyalty and sacrifice in the past four years, wishing him well in his future political career.

According to Okowa, the office of a Political Adviser is very important, as the governor needs to be guided on the right policies and programmes.

“I wish to congratulate Funkekeme Solomon who has just been sworn in as Senior Political Adviser to the government.

“The SPA must be a person with high political pedigree; he cannot be a neophyte, but a political gladiator with wide network and this will enable him advise the government properly.

“Rt.Hon. Funkekeme Solomon is the right man for the Job.

“He is a man with vast media and political experience, he has been a minority leader in the state house of assembly.

“Until his appointment, he was the Director General, PDP Campaign Organisation 2019, who led the party to victory,” Okowa said.

He congratulated him and prayed God to give him wisdom to carry out his assignment with equity, fairness and good conscience toward all persons.

On his part, Solomon thanked God for the favour that had led to his new appointment and appreciated the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He pledged to deliver good leadership with fairness and ensure equity while carrying out his duties.