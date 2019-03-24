<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Edo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old amputee Libya returnee, Omiyor Endurance, for alleged cult-related activities.

He was paraded by the Command with scores of other suspects arrests from across the state for various crimes, ranging from armed robbery, cultism, rape, etc.

The amputee was described by police operatives as a “very deadly cultist who disguise with his amputated leg.” He however denied being a cultist.

He told newsmen that he was among irregular migrants repatriated by the international migrant organization last December.

It was gathered that Endurance was arrested with other members of Arrobarga secret cult group at Uromi, in Edo central, where he was about to be made the kingpin of their group.

According to him, “Because of the hardship in the country, I decided to travel to Italy, en route Libya in 2016. But, unfortunately, I was shot at Libya, which resulted in by leg being amputated there.

“We were repatraited last December. When we came, the government did not give us anything, but the wife of Obaseki bought my [prosthetic] leg for me. How could I have been a cultist with one leg,” he queried.