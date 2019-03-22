



Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has declared war on cultists and cult related activities in the state.

Governor Obaseki said there were hundreds of investors waiting to invest in the state but had to be assured that the state is safe and secure for businesses to thrive.

Obaseki said providing security and tracking of cultists and cult related activities were now a priority for his administration.

Speaking at an interdenominational church service to celebrate peaceful elections in the state and victory of the All Progressives Congress in the March 9, House of Assembly elections, Governor Obaseki vowed to invoke the full wrath of the law on cultists.

The Governor said plans were on to set up a Special Security Squad on cultism in collaboration with the Nigerian Police.

According to him: “I am going to go heavily on cultism. We are setting up a special squad on cultists.

“We must make Edo safe and make people know Edo is safe to do business.

“I am giving full effect to the law on cultism. I will also not accept thuggery and ‘Agbero’ in this State.

“If we find anybody collecting revenue illegally, we will take appropriate action to deal with whoever is involved.

“Security is now my number one priority. We have started investing in security.

“We have raised the Security Trust Fund and it is the sustainable ways of dealing with security

“We have a lot of economic plans. We have to convince the investors that Edo is safe.”

He added: “The issue of cultism is going to be my next agenda. We already have a law in place against cultism.

“I am going to give full effect to that law. Please if you have any person or relation involved in cultism, tell them to desist from it.

“In the next several months, I am going to go tough on cultism. With the new Commissioner of Police of Edo, we have set up a Special Squad.”

Chairman of Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Oyennude Kure, had in his statement urged Governor Obaseki to tackle cult activities before it gets too late.

Kure suggested the setting up of a committee to look into ways of providing lasting solution to stopping cult activities in the state.

He stated that secondary schools in the state were becoming citadel of cultism instead of learning.