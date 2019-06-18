<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a former Special Assistant to immediate past Governor Ayodele Fayose on Union Matters to six months imprisonment over unlawful entry into a land and malicious damage to a property.

The Senior Magistrate Omolola Akosile, in a judgment delivered on Monday sentenced Fasuba to six months imprisonment with an option of N20, 000 fine on each of the two counts.

The defendant was found guilty of the two of the three-count charges arraigned for.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, said Fasuba, committed the offence on January 14, 2018 at Moferere area, Ado Ekiti, in the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District.

Ikebuilo told the court that the defendants unlawfully entered into the land and maliciously damaged fence wall properties of one Catherine Ashowo valued at N350, 000.

The prosecutor said the offences committed contravene and punishable under Sections 81 and 451 of Criminal Code Cap C 16 Vol 1 Law of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

Fasuba was also charged with the offence of conducting himself “in a manner likely to cause breach of peace in public place and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249(d) of Criminal Code C 16 Vol 1 Law of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the judgment, Akosile held that the defendant had run contrary to the principle of law by entering into the land in possession of the complainant and pulling down her fence.

The Magistrate Akosile declared: “On count 1, the defendant is found guilty as charged; he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20, 000 fine. On count 2, the defendant is found guilty as charged, he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20, 000 fine” as he was discharged and acquitted of the third count.

“The prison term is to run concurrently while the fine is cumulative,” the chief magistrate said.