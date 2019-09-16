<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The trial of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, will now resume on October 21 before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over N6.9billion fraud and money laundering charges.

He was first arraigned on October 22. 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on October 24, 2018, in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.

The defendant was subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on July 2.

He had also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed to continue on the earlier bail granted.

After his re-arraignment, Justice Aneke had granted leave for the defendant to travel abroad for medicals.

The court had however, ordered that his International passport be returned to the court, on or before September 16 (Monday).

Aneke had then adjourned the case until September 16, 17, 18, and 19 and also to October 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 for the continuation of trial.

Meanwhile, the case will now come up on October 21, as judges are away for the annual judges’ conference, which takes place after the annual long vacation of the court.