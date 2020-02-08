<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Residents of Ado Ekiti were on Saturday shocked as an Explosive Ordinance Device rocked the state capital.

The scene of the explosion was the EOD office of the Nigeria Police Headquarters located on the Old Governor’s Road.

Confirming the development to newsmen, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Amba Asuquo, linked the explosion to some bomb detection devices kept in the area which may have exploded by a technical occurrence.





“These demolition accessories, in case there’s a bomb blast and they want to rescue the bomb out of that place, they might have the need for it. So it was kept in their stock house and it must have exploded from there,” he said.

The state governor, Mr Kayode Fayemi, who had an on the spot assessment of the incident, however, declined to speak with journalists on the issue.

There were, however, no casualties as a result of the development, although the bang caused panic at areas where it was felt.