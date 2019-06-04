<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has commended the House of Assembly for passing 105 bills within four years.

The governor, who spoke while formally closing the fifth State House of Assembly, praised the lawmakers for promoting good governance, peace, stability and development during the dispensation.

Dickson described the House led by the Speaker Kombowei Benson as the best and most productive in the entire country.

He said the Fifth Assembly set a very high standard for the incoming Assembly which would be inaugurated on June 7.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei quoted the governor as referring to the outgoing legislature as the most impactful, fruitful and productive House of Assembly in the country.

He commended members of the assembly for their contributions and sacrifices, which he observed, played a crucial place in the landmark achievements recorded in the state.

He said: “In the last seven years and still counting, going towards eight years, all of you with the support from your constituents have given us maximum support.

“As a result of that support and collaboration, our state has seen unprecedented peace, stability and development in all sectors: education, healthcare and investments aimed at expanding the economy of our state.

“Our state is regarded by all as one of the most peaceful and stable states in the comity of states. A lot of the landmark achievements that our government will be known and remembered for came about as a result of the collaboration and unprecedented encouragement that the Executive Arm under me received from you.”

“In this 5th Assembly under the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Konbowei Benson has been an instrument of stability, development, security and prosperity. And that is why we are where we are.

“As a result of the quality of your legislative processes and procedures, a lot of other State Houses of Assembly have come to under study you.”

Speaker Kombowei Benson said the the 5th Assembly collaborated with the executive arm following Dickson’s desire to change the landscape of the state, focusing on education, health care and infrastructural development.

He said the House imbibed the team player mentality of the governor, successfully passed 92 executive bills and 13 private bills during its four-year tenure.

He commended Dickson and the Restoration Administration for the inclusiveness in the state’s affairs.

Benson, who noted that criticism was a necessary tool for the advancement of a cause, urged Bayelsans to contribute their quota to the development of the state by supporting the Dickson-led government.