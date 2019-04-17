<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 36-year-old gospel musician, Ajibola Oyetunde, who allegedly stole his employer’s 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) valued at N8 million, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Oyetunde, whose lives at No. 2 Aruawe St., Aradangun in Badagry, is charged with three counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Counsel, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the defendant allegedly stole the PMS worth N8 million from the complainant, Mr Idowu Adeyemi.

Unah told the court that the defendant committed the offence with three others still at large on Dec.18 2018, at 1 a.m. Along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

He said the complainant loaded a mini truck with the PMS valued at N8 million from Apapa which was supposed to be delivered at a Conoil Filling Station located in Badagry but the defendant conspired with three others and stole the truck at gun point.

He said that the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 287 (5)(b) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

NAN reports that Stealing stipulates seven years imprisonment while conspiracy provides two years jail term if found convicted.

Chief Magistrate A. A. Fashola admitted to the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

He adjourned the case until May 15 for hearing.