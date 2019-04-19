<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Gombe State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Obed Mary Malum, was promoted to a new rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

Malum and 92 other promoted officers were decorated at a ceremony held at the command’s headquarters by the state Commissioner of Police, Bello Makwashi, assisted by DCPs and other members of the police management team.

She joined the Nigerian Police Force as a cadet ASP in 2009 and was the first female to be appointed as spokesperson of the command in 2017.

SP Malum was decorated alongside her Second in Command, Yusuf Balami, who was promoted from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP II).

The other 93 promoted officers consists of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), eight Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Superintendents of Police (SP), eight Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and 76 Inspectors to the rank of ASP II.

CP Makwashi, while decorating the newly promoted officers, urged them to see their promotion as a call to service and additional responsibility.

He also urged them to uphold the good image of the Nigerian police and justify the confidence repose on them.

Makwashi urged other officers and policemen to be dedicated to their duties while patiently waiting for their time.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, SP Malum thanked the police management team for finding them worthy of the promotion and pledged their commitment to put in their best and serve the police force better.